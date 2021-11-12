Injury Report for Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Game

BC is banged up, we give you an up to date status of the injuries on the team.

On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles (5-4) face off with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-6) in Atlanta, GA. Boston College has a variety of injuries to keep an eye on.

Out:

Kobay White (WR)

Jason Maitre (S) -just had surgery this week, Hafley acknowledged his season is over.

Jahmin Muse (S)

Aaron Boumerhi (K)

Probable:

Tyler Vrabel- Tackle. During his press conference this week, Hafley acknowledged that Vrabel who had an upper body injury, had returned to practice and should be "good to go". He missed last week's game against Virginia Tech and was replaced by Zion Johnson, with Ozzy Trapilo moving to guard.

Questionable

Brandon Sebastian- Cornerback. Hafley said this week that Sebastian (knee), was working through drills and practice and is "day to day", though it's not sure if he will be good to go. If he can't go he most likely will be replaced by JT Thompson II or CJ Burton Jr.

Trae Barry - Tight End. Just like Sebastian, Barry is "day to day" with a leg/lower body injury. He also was practicing with the team. If he can not go look to Spencer Witter and Joey Luchetti to take a bulk of the snaps at tight end.

Doubtful

Isaiah Graham Mobley - Linebacker. An upper body injury kept IGM on the sideline last week. Hafley was less optimistic about his linebacker saying it wasn't looking good that he would play. Vinny DePalma, who had an excellent game against VT would get starter snaps if IGM can't go.

