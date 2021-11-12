Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Injury Report for Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Game

    BC is banged up, we give you an up to date status of the injuries on the team.
    Author:

    On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles (5-4) face off with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-6) in Atlanta, GA. Boston College has a variety of injuries to keep an eye on. 

    Out:

    Kobay White (WR)
    Jason Maitre (S) -just had surgery this week, Hafley acknowledged his season is over.
    Jahmin Muse (S)
    Aaron Boumerhi (K)

    Probable:

    Tyler Vrabel- Tackle. During his press conference this week, Hafley acknowledged that Vrabel who had an upper body injury, had returned to practice and should be "good to go". He missed last week's game against Virginia Tech and was replaced by Zion Johnson, with Ozzy Trapilo moving to guard. 

    Questionable

    Brandon Sebastian- Cornerback. Hafley said this week that Sebastian (knee), was working through drills and practice and is "day to day", though it's not sure if he will be good to go. If he can't go he most likely will be replaced by JT Thompson II or CJ Burton Jr. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Trae Barry - Tight End. Just like Sebastian, Barry is "day to day" with a leg/lower body injury. He also was practicing with the team. If he can not go look to Spencer Witter and Joey Luchetti to take a bulk of the snaps at tight end. 

    Doubtful

    Isaiah Graham Mobley - Linebacker. An upper body injury kept IGM on the sideline last week. Hafley was less optimistic about his linebacker saying it wasn't looking good that he would play. Vinny DePalma, who had an excellent game against VT would get starter snaps if IGM can't go. 

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    TraeBarry
    Football

    Injury Report for Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Game

    53 seconds ago
    Comment
    conteforum
    Basketball

    Boston College vs. Holy Cross: Preview and Predictions

    1 hour ago
    Comment
    Pic_Gallery_Mizzou_Boston_College-615059230fcced3942fe5eae_Sep_26_2021_11_34_25
    Football

    Three Keys to Victory: Georgia Tech

    2 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17101247_168388155_lowres (1)
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: BC vs. GT Podcast Preview

    3 hours ago
    Comment
    chaskelley
    Basketball

    Men's Basketball Announces '22 Signing Class

    22 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_16939792_168388155_lowres
    Basketball

    On Tuesday, BC Men's Basketball Came to Play Defense

    22 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_11991831_168388155_lowres
    Football

    UConn Hires Jim Mora Jr As Next Head Coach

    Nov 11, 2021
    Comment
    PhilJurkovec
    Football

    Boston College Bowl Projections: November 12, 2021

    Nov 11, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_16830742_168388155_lowres
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: How Dangerous is Georgia Tech?

    Nov 11, 2021
    Comment