    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    Boston College vs. Georgia Tech: Live Updates

    A live look at the game between the Boston College Eagles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
    Author:

    Boston College (5-4), and Georgia Tech are set to battle Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. For the Eagles it will be their second game with star quarterback Phil Jurkovec, but his first with a full week of practice. The Yellow Jackets are fresh off a loss to Miami, and although they have had their share of frustrating losses, they have kept it close throughout the season. 

    During the game, make sure to head over to Maroon and Gold Forum to talk about the action on the field, and hear thoughts from our editor AJ Black. If you haven't signed up yet for the Maroon and Gold Forum, it is a free message board, with over 240 BC fans in the community.

    Articles:

    Boston College vs. Georgia Tech: Previews and Predictions
    Injury Report for BC vs. GT
    Three Keys To Victory
    Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Press Conference

    Injury Report: Heading into the game linebaker Isaiah Graham Mobley is doubtful to play per Jeff Hafley, while Trae Barry and Brandon Sebastian are day to day. Tyler Vrabel is probable to play Deon Jones and Kobay White are both out.

