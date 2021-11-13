Boston College vs. Georgia Tech: Live Updates

Boston College (5-4), and Georgia Tech are set to battle Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. For the Eagles it will be their second game with star quarterback Phil Jurkovec, but his first with a full week of practice. The Yellow Jackets are fresh off a loss to Miami, and although they have had their share of frustrating losses, they have kept it close throughout the season.

Articles:

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech: Previews and Predictions

Injury Report for BC vs. GT

Three Keys To Victory

Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Press Conference

Injury Report: Heading into the game linebaker Isaiah Graham Mobley is doubtful to play per Jeff Hafley, while Trae Barry and Brandon Sebastian are day to day. Tyler Vrabel is probable to play Deon Jones and Kobay White are both out.

