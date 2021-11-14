Boston College 41 Georgia Tech 30: Observations of the Offense

A look at Phil Jurkovec and the new look BC offense.

Boston College became bowl eligible on Saturday, defeating Georgia 41-30 in Atlanta. Here are our observations of the offense.

* Phil Jurkovec had one of the best games he has ever had in maroon and gold. Accounting for 310 yards through the air, and another 70 on the ground, Jurkovec was masterful in executing BC’s offense. Five total touchdowns, it makes you wonder where BC would be if he wasn’t injured at the beginning of the season.

* The designed QB runs, especially the last one, seemingly caught Georgia Tech off guard. For those worried about the quarterback taking unnecessary shots, Jurkovec was hit, but didn't put himself in position to get hurt. It was a different style of running, one that could increase his longevity.

* The long ball was there, and he hit it with accuracy all game long. There were only a few passes he bounced in, but the rest were right on target. His arm seems much improved just a week away.

* Here is to hoping that Jurkovec returns in '22. (I think he will, but that is just my gut).

* Trae Barry's return was big, but no bigger than when Jurkovec hit him for a 21 yard pass on third and long deep in their own end zone. Getting the quarterback back was a big deal, but having Barry back as well will add yet another dimension to this offense.

* The offensive line had yet another strong game. There were multiple times that Jurkovec stepped back and had all day to throw the ball. Zero sacks, and the run game was very effective. Great play by the starting five.

* The Jurkovec-Flowers connection was on full display today, accounting for two touchdowns on deep balls. The first touchdown the "Yankee Post", was a pass that Dennis Grosel tried countless times and never hit. Jurkovec had the strength and accuracy to nail it.

* The taunting penalty on Zay Flowers was nonsense, he danced in the end zone. Let the players have fun.

* It was great to see Jaden Williams get back in the action. His summersault catch early in the game was an incredible catch. With CJ Lewis out, Williams will need to step up, games like that show that he's growing as a wide receiver which should be exciting moving forward.

* Pat Garwo III's fumble was bad, but it is important to note that he hasn't fumbled since the VT game last year. Otherwise 24 rushes for 107 yards, and was effective.