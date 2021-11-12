Boston College vs. Georgia Tech: Final Thoughts & Predictions

On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles (5-4) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-6) face off in an ACC battle in Atlanta. The Eagles, revitalized after the return of star quarterback Phil Jurkovec are looking to make it two wins in a row in the ACC. A win would also secure a bowl berth for the Eagles, the second straight under Jeff Hafley.

Georgia Tech on the other hand, is dealing with another season of struggles and losses. A team that many had projected to be a team on the rise, remains stuck at three wins, and could lose out the rest of their season with BC, Notre Dame and Georgia on the horizon. Head coach Geoff Collins seat is starting to get hot, but a win over BC would be a step in the right direction. But can the nation's 111th defense stop Jurkovec, Zay Flowers and Pat Garwo III?

Matchups

When Boston College throws the ball. Take the Eagles statistics and throw them right out the window. It's not fair to use BC's passing stats under Dennis Grosel & Emmett Morehead when evaluating what Phil Jurkovec might not. Regardless, Georgia Tech's pass defense is dreadful, 110th in the country. Edge: Boston College

When Boston College runs the ball. BC can run the ball, and probably will run the ball even more effectively with Jurkovec back. Georgia Tech as mentioned multiple times, can't stop many teams on defense. Edge: Boston College

When Georgia Tech throws the ball. Jeff Sims is a dual threat quarterback who throws for just over 200 yards per game. BC's secondary is the best in the ACC. Big mismatch here, BC should have the edge. Edge: Boston College

When Georgia Tech runs the ball. Sims can move the ball with his legs, and Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the best running backs in the conference. BC's rushing defense has been hit or miss, but has struggled against mobile quarterbacks. Edge: Georgia Tech

Fan Thermometer

8/10

The Boston College faithful erupted last week with the return of Phil Jurkovec. Most of the negativity and pessimism floated away, as dreams of bowls and wins returned. Now looking at the end of the schedule, a path to 8-9 wins (bowl game included) looks very realistic, and momentum moving into '22 seems very palpable.

AJ's Prediction: Just look at the matchups above and you can see that Boston College should have a decided edge in this game. Georgia Tech's struggles on defense might not have mattered a few weeks ago, but with Jurkovec back this could be big trouble for the Yellow Jackets. BC's defense should be able to keep Sims & Gibbs relatively at bay, while the offense could explode. Boston College 31 Georgia Tech 17

