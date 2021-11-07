Boston College 17 Virginia Tech 3: Grading the Eagles

On Friday, the Boston College Eagles earned their first ACC win of the season, dropping Virginia Tech 17-3 in the Red Bandana Game. Here are our grades for each position.

Quarterback: Phil Jurkovec came back, and while clearly not 100% completely changed the outcome of this game. He was aggressive, he ran the offense effectively, and looked like the Jurkovec of old dancing out of pressure. His touch on passes wasn't there yet, but that will come with practice and repetition. With his return, Boston College's final three games, and their bowl chances all got exponentially better. Grade A

Running Backs: With Jurkovec behind center, the running backs still had to carry the bulk of the load. Pat Garwo ran for over 100 yards and a touchdown, while Alec Sinkfield and Travis Levy had some big carries down the stretch. They didn't do anything particularly explosive, but they were consistent and that is all you can ask for in a game like this. Grade A-

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: Big catches from Zay Flowers and Jaelen Gill, but with the emphasis on the running game their role was smaller. Flowers had a tough drop on a pass that hit him right between the numbers. Gill made a heads up play ripping the interception out of the hands of VT to give the ball back to BC, n incredible heads up play. Other than it is hard to grade high or low, because they played such a complimentary role. Grade B-

Offensive Line: This was a game that they needed to step up and they certainly did so. Even with Tyler Vrabel out, and Zion Johnson moved to left tackle, the BC line played extremely well dominating in the trenches. Ozzy Trapilo looked good in his first start, while Christian Mahogany is evolving into a future NFLer. One of their best performances this year. Grade A

Defensive Line: Marcus Valdez had a strip for a fumble, and unlike last year BC was not beaten up by the VT offensive line. They hung in there, prevented the explosives and held their own. It wasn't a performance that lit up the stat sheets, but it was still solid all around. Grade B+

Linebackers: Playing without Isaiah Graham Mobley for the second straight week, BC still played very well at the second level. Again, comparing this group to last year and the '21 version played much better. Vinny DePalma had one bad miss, but was the team leader in tackles, and played well. Kam Arnold missed an interception by a few inches, and had a big sack. Grade A-

Secondary: The MVPs of the game, this group had an elite game. Josh DeBerry had a huge sack, and a handful of big plays. He has played himself into talk as one of the top corners in the ACC. Jaiden Woodbey and Elijah Jones also had some big plays as well. Mike Palmer even had a fumble recovery. Virginia Tech had little to no pass attack. Fantastic game from this group. Grade A

Special Teams: Good field goal from Connor Lytton. Starting to get worried about Grant Carlson as his punts have started to get shorter and shorter, but he did have a nice punt inside the 20. Grade B

Coaching: With a quarterback who hasn't played in six week, Frank Cignetti put together a great gameplan to get Jurkovec into the game, but not expose his rust. Defensively, the gameplan was strong. Grade A

Overall: Hard to not be positive after a win like that. Grade A