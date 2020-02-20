Boston College Hires Former NFL Coach Rod Chudzinski To Off Field Role

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley has already completed hiring his position coaches. Today he added a former NFL coach to his staff. First reported by Yahoo!'s Pete Thamel, former Cleveland Brown's head coach Rod Chudzinski will be added to the Eagles staff.

BC Bulletin confirmed this report with a source. Chudzinski, who was the Browns head coach in 2013, will be taking an off the field role. What that role is, has not yet been released.

Chudzinski, has coached since 1994, primarily in the NFL most recently as the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts from 2015-17. Before his stint with Cleveland, he was also their offensive coordinator (2007-2008), along with being the OC in Carolina (2011-12) He also was a tight ends coach with the San Diego Chargers and Cleveland Browns earlier in his career.

The Bowling Green, Ohio native got his start in coaching with the Miami Hurricanes. He was their tight ends coach from 1996-2000 before becoming their offensive coordinator. In 2001 he was part of the program that won the National Championship, and a year later his offense set records at Miami for points, total yards and rushing touchdowns.

This is a big move for Boston College. While Chudzinski's recent track record may be suspect, he has a great college resume. On top of that, he isn't running the offense, he will be behind the scenes. This move also shows that Boston College has increased their investment in the football program. Most major programs have big name off the field coaches (Alabama recently hired Charlie Strong), and now Boston College is doing the same.

