    • November 12, 2021
    Boston College vs. Holy Cross: Live Updates

    A look at BC and Holy Cross, with updates throughout the night
    Boston College and Holy Cross will tip off shortly to resume play between two teams that have a long history. Holy Cross and BC have played 132 times, with the Crusaders holding a series lead, but BC dominating of late. Tonight, new head coach Earl Grant will look for his second straight win.

    Time: 7:00 pm
    Where: Chestnut Hill, MA
    TV: ACCNX
    Radio: WEEI 850
    Opening Line: Boston College (-16.5)

    ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has an 90.5% chance of winning this game.

    Podcast: Check out our episode previewing tonight's game

    Join us as we live-blog and discuss the Boston College Eagles and Holy Cross game here in our liveblog. We will provide updates on the site throughout the game, including big plays, observations, and analysis.

    And you can dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to Maroon and Gold Forum, find today's game post and comment along!

    It's free! You can share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the BC Bulletin community as we react to the game in real time. We hope you comment, it makes watch alongs an even richer experience, and we want to hear what you have to say about the game. Disagree or agree with me? Leave your thoughts in the forum!

    Boston College vs. Holy Cross: Live Updates

