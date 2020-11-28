Phil Jurkovec & David Bailey Out for Game With Injury

In the third quarter Boston College lost both their starting quarterback and starting running back as David Bailey and Phil Jurkovec are out. Jurkovec went down with a lower leg injury in the third quarter that looked to be non contact, but was seen moving around the sidelines with a headset on.

Dennis Grosel who started the second half of last season will be the starting quarter back for the remainder of the game. He threw for 983 yards, 8 touchdowns and three interceptions last season after an injury to Anthony Brown---against Louisville.

David Bailey went down with an upper body injury, but it was unclear what happened to him. Patrick Garwo will most likely be the primary back for the remainder of the game. He returned this week after an injury kept him out the past handful of games,

Stay tuned we will provide more updates as they come up.