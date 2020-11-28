SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Phil Jurkovec & David Bailey Out for Game With Injury

A.J. Black

In the third quarter Boston College lost both their starting quarterback and starting running back as David Bailey and Phil Jurkovec are out. Jurkovec went down with a lower leg injury in the third quarter that looked to be non contact, but was seen moving around the sidelines with a headset on. 

Dennis Grosel who started the second half of last season will be the starting quarter back for the remainder of the game. He threw for 983 yards, 8 touchdowns and three interceptions last season after an injury to Anthony Brown---against Louisville. 

David Bailey went down with an upper body injury, but it was unclear what happened to him. Patrick Garwo will most likely be the primary back for the remainder of the game. He returned this week after an injury kept him out the past handful of games, 

Stay tuned we will provide more updates as they come up. 

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College vs. Louisville: Live Updates

Stop by and discuss today's game between the Eagles and Cardinals.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. URI: Live Updates

BC takes on the University of Rhode Island today in the consolation game. Stop by for updates and analysis of tonight's game.

A.J. Black

by

2001Eagle

Eagles Ride Strong Performance From Wynston Tabbs in 69-64 Win Over URI

Boston College won their first game of the season, with a short handed victory over the URI Rams in Mohegan Sun

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Louisville: Prediction and Final Thoughts

Our final thoughts and predictions heading into Saturday's game against Louisville

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Thirteen Takeaways from Wednesday's Boston College & Villanova Game

A look at some of the big highlights and talk about what we learned from Wednesday's game against the Wildcats.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. #3 Villanova: Live Updates

Come watch along and discuss with us as we talk about the Boston College and Villanova game in real time.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Defeats UMass 4-3 in Return to the Ice

McBain, Boldy and Hardman lead freshman-heavy team over No. 7 UMass

jbiagioni16

by

lone_eagle

Boston College 69 URI 64: Twelve Takeaways From The Game

A look at some of the takeaways from Thursday's game against URI

A.J. Black

by

BCDrew

#2 Boston College vs. #7 UMass: Prediction and Preview

BC and UMass, two of the top tier programs in Hockey East are battling this weekend in a home and home series.

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Boston College vs. Louisville: How to Watch, Listen & Stream

The Eagles face off with the Cardinals this afternoon, here is how to watch and follow along.

A.J. Black