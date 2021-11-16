Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    BC Injury Report and Updates for Florida State Game

    A banged up BC team is preparing for Saturday's game against FSU
    Author:

    On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles (6-4) return home against the Florida State Seminoles at noon. The Eagles are pretty banged up on the defensive side of the ball. Head coach Jeff Hafley gave updates on Tuesday on the injuries.

    Questionable

    Brandon Sebastian- Cornerback. Hafley said this week that Sebastian (knee), was working through practice and is still "day to day", and sounded more optimistic about his chances this week after missing the Georgia Tech game. If he can't go he most likely will be replaced by JT Thompson II.

    Isaiah Graham Mobley - Linebacker. An upper body injury kept IGM on the sideline the last two weeks. Hafley was optimistic again, saying that IGM was practicing with the team, but cautioning that he would need to see how he looked after two days of practice. Vinny DePalma and Bryce Steele would get starter snaps if IGM can't go.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Shitta Sillah- Defensive End. The junior defense was banged up and knocked out of Saturday's game against Georgia Tech. Hafley said that he was "hopeful" he would be ready for the FSU game. 

    Josh DeBerry- Defensive Back. One of the more concerning injuries on Saturday was an arm/upper body injury to star defensive back Josh DeBerry, who didn't return to the game. Hafley said that he was also "hopeful" to have him back, and that he was considered day to day.

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    JoshDeberry
    Football

    BC Injury Report and Updates for Florida State Game

    1 minute ago
    Comment
    conteforum
    Basketball

    Bickerstaff Mixes Gritty with Glimpses of Pretty

    2 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_16824240_168388155_lowres
    Recruiting

    VT Coaching Change Could Mean More Recruiting Flips For Boston College

    3 hours ago
    Comment
    Member Exclusive
    PhilJurkovec
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: What Does Future Hold For Jurkovec?

    5 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17100104_168388155_lowres (1)
    Football

    Phil Jurkovec Named ACC Quarterback of the Week

    Nov 15, 2021
    Comment
    AJDillon
    Football

    A.J. Dillon Set to Start After Injury Sidelines Aaron Jones

    Nov 15, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17157894_168388155_lowres (1)
    Football

    Three Stars: Georgia Tech

    Nov 15, 2021
    Comment
    Grant Thumb Up to the Fans
    Basketball

    Langford Brothers Drop 33 points, as BC Defeats Fairfield 72-64

    Nov 15, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17158625_168388155_lowres (1)
    Football

    Morning Bulletin: Jurkovec's Masterful Performance

    Nov 15, 2021
    Comment