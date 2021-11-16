BC Injury Report and Updates for Florida State Game

On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles (6-4) return home against the Florida State Seminoles at noon. The Eagles are pretty banged up on the defensive side of the ball. Head coach Jeff Hafley gave updates on Tuesday on the injuries.

Questionable

Brandon Sebastian- Cornerback. Hafley said this week that Sebastian (knee), was working through practice and is still "day to day", and sounded more optimistic about his chances this week after missing the Georgia Tech game. If he can't go he most likely will be replaced by JT Thompson II.

Isaiah Graham Mobley - Linebacker. An upper body injury kept IGM on the sideline the last two weeks. Hafley was optimistic again, saying that IGM was practicing with the team, but cautioning that he would need to see how he looked after two days of practice. Vinny DePalma and Bryce Steele would get starter snaps if IGM can't go.

Shitta Sillah- Defensive End. The junior defense was banged up and knocked out of Saturday's game against Georgia Tech. Hafley said that he was "hopeful" he would be ready for the FSU game.

Josh DeBerry- Defensive Back. One of the more concerning injuries on Saturday was an arm/upper body injury to star defensive back Josh DeBerry, who didn't return to the game. Hafley said that he was also "hopeful" to have him back, and that he was considered day to day.

