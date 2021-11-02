Quarterback and Injury Updates From Jeff Hafley's Press Conference

As Boston College prepares for Virginia Tech, Jeff Hafley spoke to the media and gave updates on the quarterback situation.

On Tuesday, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley spoke with the media about the upcoming game against Virginia Tech. There were some major updates given to the media

* Hafley said he is "hoping it will be one guy", that is what he prefers, and has made a decision on who that would be. He didn't announce who will be starting (no surprise). He did say there could be a circumstance where they would use a second quarterback, but "I'd like it to be one. I want to give a chance for a guy to go play."

* Loads of injury updates were given by the coach. Starting linebacker Isaiah Graham Mobley is "hopeful" for Friday, with tight end Trae Barry and Brandon Sebastian still considered day to day. It sounded doubtful based on Hafley's comments that safety Deon Jones or wide receiver Kobay White would play again this season, though Hafley said he wouldn't rule them out yet.

* There were no updates on Tyler Vrabel or who will play left tackle on Saturday.

* Interesting note by Hafley, center Alec Lindstrom jammed his finger against Syracuse on the series with the fumble, which impacted his grip on the football. "It was not for a lack of effort, not for a lack of a good player, not for a lack of coaching. You know it can't happen."

* Emmett Morehead was available for press availability for the first time. He talked at length about his relationship with Dennis Grosel, who was integral in helping him adjust to college life, and the important role Alec Lindstrom played, almost as a second coach pointing out coverage and the mike linebacker during the game.

