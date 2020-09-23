SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

WR Kobay White Out For Season With ACL Injury

A.J. Black

Boston College wide receiver Kobay White has been ruled out for the season, head coach Jeff Hafley confirmed today. White is expected to return in 2021. The leading receiver from 2019 missed the Duke game because of a knee injury, and had missed the beginning of camp due to the same problem. He had been practicing in early September, before the injury seemingly shut him down for good. 

Last season, White led the Eagles with 29 receptions, along with 460 yards and 5 touchdowns. When Jeff Hafley took over as head coach, White announced that he was going to enter the transfer portal, but ended up returning to the school and was preparing for his final season with the team. He has been a valuable wide receiver over the past three seasons, and was expected to be a key component to Frank Cignetti's pro style passing attack. 

With White out the Eagles will have to rely more on some of the other wide receivers. Last weekend we saw Zay Flowers play a prominent role with 5 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown. Senior CJ Lewis and underclassmen like Taji Johnson and Ethon Williams will most likely receive more snaps due to the injury. Last week Williams and Lewis both had a catch, while Johnson was added to the two deep this week.

 You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

Photo and video courtesy of BCEagles.com

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (11)
No. 1-6
FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Whelp, an ACL is never fun. Hopefully he can make a full recovery for next year.

Gasson305
Gasson305

I am curious about what type of knee injury he has sustained. There’s not been any talk (that I have heard of) with regards to his injured knee requiring surgery, has there?

This news reminded me of a similar injury to a former WR, Bobby Swigert, and the difficulties he faced with his knees.

If he idea is to let Kobay heal for a year, then the decision to apply for a medical red shirt is likely the plan.

rcmbc81
rcmbc81

To be perfectly honest, if White is not that comfortable w Hafley, BC, the offense, other WR competition, the offense - or any/all of the above - if he’s not 100% healthy, there’s incentive to shut down for the season, citing injury, as it buys him a RS year if he chooses to transfer. May not be the case, but just sayin’.

MAEagle
MAEagle

What a shame. Really hope he comes back for UNC, although that seems unlikely. This offense could go from good to great with White

Eagles2007
Eagles2007

Crap. Next guy up!

FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Dang, really hate that for him. Hope he can recover and play this season, and definitely glad that he’s able to play next season too!

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Day Thread: Boston College vs. Duke (12PM, RSN)

Our live analysis of today's game, with insight and discussion

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Zay Flowers Named ACC Wide Receiver of the Week

After an incredible performance against Duke, Flowers was named WR of the Week

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Grading the Boston College Defense vs. Duke

A look at individual performances against the Blue Devils

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Grading the Boston College Offense vs. Duke

Handing out individual and group grades for BC's performance against the Blue Devils

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Texas State: Weekly Kickoff

A look at this week's opponent, and the preparation that goes into the game.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Boston College Eagles vs. Duke Blue Devils: Three Stars

These players shined in the Eagle's first win of the season, find out who we chose here

Brett Rider

by

Ferg58

Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Press Conference

Hafley talk the Duke game and previews his team's preparation for the upcoming game against Texas State

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

BC Bulletin Podcast Episode Two: Recapping Duke and Previewing Texas State

The second episode of our podcast is out, make sure to listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Twitter Reacts to Boston College Victory, Jeff Hafley's First Game as Head Coach

A look at what various people around the world had to say about Jeff Hafley's first win as a BC head coach.

A.J. Black

by

bcmoderate77

Boston College vs. Duke: Final Thoughts & Predictions

A final look at this weekend's game along with a prediction

A.J. Black

by

DoubleGolden68