WR Kobay White Out For Season With ACL Injury

Boston College wide receiver Kobay White has been ruled out for the season, head coach Jeff Hafley confirmed today. White is expected to return in 2021. The leading receiver from 2019 missed the Duke game because of a knee injury, and had missed the beginning of camp due to the same problem. He had been practicing in early September, before the injury seemingly shut him down for good.

Last season, White led the Eagles with 29 receptions, along with 460 yards and 5 touchdowns. When Jeff Hafley took over as head coach, White announced that he was going to enter the transfer portal, but ended up returning to the school and was preparing for his final season with the team. He has been a valuable wide receiver over the past three seasons, and was expected to be a key component to Frank Cignetti's pro style passing attack.

With White out the Eagles will have to rely more on some of the other wide receivers. Last weekend we saw Zay Flowers play a prominent role with 5 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown. Senior CJ Lewis and underclassmen like Taji Johnson and Ethon Williams will most likely receive more snaps due to the injury. Last week Williams and Lewis both had a catch, while Johnson was added to the two deep this week.

