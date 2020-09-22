WR Kobay White To Miss Texas State Game, Potentially More

Boston College wide receiver Kobay White was ruled out for Saturday's game against Texas State, head coach Jeff Hafley told reporters. The leading receiver from 2019 missed the Duke game because of a knee injury, and had missed the beginning of camp due to the same problem. He had been practicing in early September, before the injury seemingly shut him down.

The news gets worse though, as it is unknown if White will return at all this season. “I’m unsure if he’ll return for the season truthfully at this point," Hafley told the press. After the Duke win, Hafley mentioned that White would be getting a second opinion on his knee. Today, he further explained that he will give more of an update on White's status later this week.

Last season, White led the Eagles with 29 receptions, along with 460 yards and 5 touchdowns. When Jeff Hafley took over as head coach, White announced that he was going to enter the transfer portal, but ended up returning to the school and was preparing for his final season with the team. He has been a valuable wide receiver over the past three seasons, and was expected to be a key component to Frank Cignetti's pro style passing attack.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin as we will provide any updates on White's injury as soon as it is announced.

Photo and video courtesy of BCEagles.com