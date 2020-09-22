SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

WR Kobay White To Miss Texas State Game, Potentially More

A.J. Black

Boston College wide receiver Kobay White was ruled out for Saturday's game against Texas State, head coach Jeff Hafley told reporters. The leading receiver from 2019 missed the Duke game because of a knee injury, and had missed the beginning of camp due to the same problem. He had been practicing in early September, before the injury seemingly shut him down. 

The news gets worse though, as it is unknown if White will return at all this season. “I’m unsure if he’ll return for the season truthfully at this point," Hafley told the press. After the Duke win, Hafley mentioned that White would be getting a second opinion on his knee. Today, he further explained that he will give more of an update on White's status later this week. 

Last season, White led the Eagles with 29 receptions, along with 460 yards and 5 touchdowns. When Jeff Hafley took over as head coach, White announced that he was going to enter the transfer portal, but ended up returning to the school and was preparing for his final season with the team. He has been a valuable wide receiver over the past three seasons, and was expected to be a key component to Frank Cignetti's pro style passing attack. 

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin as we will provide any updates on White's injury as soon as it is announced. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

Photo and video courtesy of BCEagles.com

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Dang, really hate that for him. Hope he can recover and play this season, and definitely glad that he’s able to play next season too!

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Day Thread: Boston College vs. Duke (12PM, RSN)

Our live analysis of today's game, with insight and discussion

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Zay Flowers Named ACC Wide Receiver of the Week

After an incredible performance against Duke, Flowers was named WR of the Week

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Texas State: Weekly Kickoff

A look at this week's opponent, and the preparation that goes into the game.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Boston College Eagles vs. Duke Blue Devils: Three Stars

These players shined in the Eagle's first win of the season, find out who we chose here

Brett Rider

by

Ferg58

Grading the Boston College Offense vs. Duke

Handing out individual and group grades for BC's performance against the Blue Devils

A.J. Black

by

Grumpy06

Twitter Reacts to Boston College Victory, Jeff Hafley's First Game as Head Coach

A look at what various people around the world had to say about Jeff Hafley's first win as a BC head coach.

A.J. Black

by

bcmoderate77

Grading the Boston College Defense vs. Duke

A look at individual performances against the Blue Devils

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Duke: Final Thoughts & Predictions

A final look at this weekend's game along with a prediction

A.J. Black

by

DoubleGolden68

Eagles in the NFL: Week 2

With multiple BC Eagles playing this week, this is how each individual player did this week.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. UNC: Kickoff Time and TV Listings Announced

The kickoff will be in the afternoon and on a major network.

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan