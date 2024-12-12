Boston College Signee Named 2024 MaxPreps Massachusetts High School Football Player of the Year
Boston College football class of 2025 signee Mekhi Dodd has been named the 2024 MaxPreps Massachusetts High School Football Player of the Year.
According to MaxPreps, Dodd tallied 115 rush attempts for 1,362 yards and 20 touchdowns as well as seven catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns.
The 6-foot, 205-pound offensive weapon is a product of Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Mass.
In 2024, the high school senior helped Catholic Memorial to a 12–1 overall record which included a 39-21 win over King Phillip Regional in the MIAA Division 2 Championship.
Dodd was the fifth commitment to the Eagles class of 2025 and signed with the program on the first day of the Early Signing Period on Dec. 4.
He is a three-star prospect and ranks No. 1,179 nationally, No. 89 in running backs and No. 6 in the state of Mass., according to 247Sports Composite.
“Mekhi is a powerful, strong running back,” said Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien on Dodd. “This is a guy that has dominated the state of Massachusetts this past year after coming back from a knee injury. Mekhi is an excellent player with great explosion, speed, and a breakaway threat as a running back.”
Dodd will arrive in Chestnut Hill in the summer of 2025.
