Betting Odds: Boston College Open as One Point Favorite Over Syracuse

While all the talk around college football has been around whether the season will actually happen or not, Vegas oddsmakers have stayed busy. Earlier this week we reported that they had released odds on the season being delayed, but they also have released the opening odds for some of the week one games. 

Of the few games that currently have odds, one of them is Boston College and Syracuse, where the line was released on Thursday. The game that is scheduled to happen on Friday September 4th in Chestnut Hill has a one point spread in favor of the Eagles. When lines are that close it means that it basically a pick 'em. Two different odds makers have the same odds according to oddsshark.com.

Bookmakers are notoriously studious when it comes to putting all the factors into their odds. Given the timing of this line, it would make sense that they made it without factoring in either transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec or wide receiver Jaelen Gill, both of whom are applying for waivers. If Jurkovec's is approved, you would have to imagine that the line would get bigger. 

Some other noteworthy lines from Oddsshark.com

@UCF (-3) vs. UNC
Indiana (+12.5) @ Wisconsin
Florida State (6.5) @ West Virginia
Notre Dame (-14.5) @ Navy
Clemson (-26.5) @ Georgia Tech

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BCEagle1974
BCEagle1974

Jurkovec hangs 40+ on the Orange People.

