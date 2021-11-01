Syracuse 21 Boston College 6: Grading the Eagles

On Saturday the Eagles dropped their fourth straight game, falling to Syracuse 21-6 in the Carrier Dome. Here are the positional grades from the game.

Quarterbacks: BC rotated between Dennis Grosel and Emmett Morehead and struggled to find any sort of rhythm. Grosel hit his first long pass in weeks, while Morehead looked strong to start, but played more like a true freshmen who hasn't started a game in two years, down the stretch. Hafley explained his rationale for the rotation, but honestly have to say I was not a fan of his decision. Would much rather he had stuck with one quarterback and gone with it. This position continues to be one of the major issues with BC's gameplan week in and week out. Grade: D

Running Back: Patrick Garwo had another strong game rushing for 84 yards and averaging almost five yards a carry. Alec Sinkfield slipped in the redzone that put BC back five yards, while Travis Levy couldn't get in from the one yard line. I get that BC wants to rotate backs, but have to wonder if using Garwo more would help the offense find some rhythm. Grade B-

Wide Receivers: Zay Flowers was clearly a focus of this passing attack, and the Eagles were able to find him twice for long passes. Frank Cignetti and his quarterbacks tried to get it to him more, but neither Grosel or Morehead could hit him. Jaden Williams, CJ Lewis and Jaelen Gill all had a couple of catches each, but the quarterbacks couldn't effectively get them the ball. Not really their fault. Grade B

Tight End: Clearly the loss of Trae Barry was a big issue, because BC couldn't get the ball out to either Spencer Witter or Joey Luchetti. Grade INC

Offensive Line: This group had another subpar game, marred with mistakes that cost the offense. Between some really bad struggles from Jack Conley at left tackle, to Alec Lindstrom snapping the ball over Emmett Morehead's head, to five total allowed sacks (and a lot of rushes that kept both QBs off balanced), this group needs to improve. If Tyler Vrabel is going to miss extended period of time, BC is going to need to figure out how to address the left tackle issue, because it killed them in this game. Maybe move Zion Johnson over, and have Ozzy Trapilo, or even Conley stay at the guard position. Grade D

Defensive Line: On one hand they did a solid job in the pass rush, grabbing a pair of sacks. And for most of the game they were able to contain Sean Tucker and Garrett Shrader. That being said, they struggled in the third quarter, which you have to wonder if it was due to BC's offense struggling to stay on the field. Mixed bag, but there were certainly some positive signs to build off of. Grade C

Linebackers: It was worrisome when news broke that Isaiah Graham Mobley would miss the game. However, thought that Kam Arnold, Bryce Steele and Vinny DePalma were solid in his absence. They weren't game changing but they weren't huge liabilities either. Grade C+

Secondary: The best unit in the game, Elijah Jones had an outstanding game for the Eagles even with Brandon Sebastian out. As much as BC struggled in a bunch of different areas, their secondary played very well, holding Syracuse to just 85 yards in the air. Grade A

Special Teams: The bad punt from Grant Carlson that led to a Courtney Jackson touchdown was the icing on the cake that sealed the Syracuse win. That is two critical mistakes from the punter in the past three weeks. That being said, Jaelen Gill also had an incredible punt return that should have given BC some points at the end of the game, but didn't. Grade C-

Coaching: Hafley did a good job explaining his rationale after the game, especially around the quarterback position. That being said, not a fan of the quarterback juggling (other than the last drive, I get why Grosel needed to be out there). Would much rather they stick with one quarterback and ride them through the ups and downs. Also the red zone calls were rough, as the Eagles went 0-4 on touchdowns inside the 20. Also, thought BC had a good system of going no back, RPO quick outs on offense, but that got away quickly as they decided to try and go deep. Defensively, I know they gave up some big plays, but have to wonder how much of that was predicated on the offense's inability to stay on the field. Grade D+

Overall: There really wasn't many positives in this game. Emmett Morehead could be the quarterback of the future, but he needs time. The offensive line still needs tweaks, especially if Vrabel misses time, and the defense is going to try and hold on as much as possible but jailbreaks are going to keep happening if they are asked to do everything. Grade D+