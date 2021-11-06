Boston College 17 Virginia Tech 3: Observations of Defense

On Friday evening Boston College ended their four game losing streak, winning 17-3 against Virginia Tech. Here are some of our takeaways from the play of the defense.

* This was about as complete a performance as we have seen out of this group all season. Solid plays against the run and pass, an excellent showing by Tem Lukabu's group.

* First and foremost, the MVP of the defense was cornerback Josh DeBerry. There is no more doubt about his role on this team, he is the best defensive back they have, buzzing all over the field making plays. He is excellent in coverage, stout against the run, and even had a sack, all while doing this from the nickel position, a tougher defensive position to play. Have a feeling he will be playing on Sunday's in a few years.

* That being said, the entire secondary continues to turn it on as the year goes on. Only allowing 75 passing yards in this game, the ACC's best pass defense made sure that VT quarterback Knox Kadum never got into any rhythm, and continued their "violent" tight coverage that has helped them stay in so many games. Jaiden Woodbey & Elijah Jones also had great games.

* Thought Virginia Tech's speed to the outside was going to be a major problem for BC this week, and it started to show its head early on. Losing Isaiah Graham Mobley, Jason Maitre and Brandon Sebastian could do that. However, credit to that defense and those players, they really started to lock it down as the game went on.

* Want to give this opportunity to shout out Mike Palmer. He is not the most explosive player out there, but it seems like every year he has a knack for a big play at some point. He should have had a touchdown on that fumble, but the refs inexplicably blew the play dead.

* Speaking of fumbles, Hafley has talked at length about the importance of turnovers and how they practice to try and force them. You can easily see it on the field as on every play they are ripping at the ball. That isn't hard to do, but the fact that they can do that without allowing extra yards is a testament to their craft.

* Refreshing to see how this unit can play when they aren't asked to be on the field the whole game isn't it? There was no third quarter prison break, and the unit continued to make plays down the stretch. This is what happens when Phil Jurkovec is around and can run those 5-8 minute long drives. If he stays healthy this defense is going to win BC some games.