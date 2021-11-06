Boston College Holds 10-0 Lead Over Virginia Tech at Halftime

Boston College rode some big runs, and an acrobatic touchdown from returning quarterback Phil Jurkovec to hold on to a 10-0 lead at halftime. Jurkovec, who missed the past six games with a wrist injury, gave BC's offense a boost.

Even with Jurkovec back, Boston College struggled throwing the ball. But so did Virginia Tech. Between the two teams, only four passes were completed for a total of 25 yards. Part of the Hokies pass issues were due to an injury to starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister who was replaced by true freshman Knox Kadum.

Boston College was able to run the ball effectively, moving the ball for 128 yards on the ground. Running back Pat Garwo was knocked out of the game, and was replaced by the duo of Alec Sinkfield and Travis Levy.

Boston College's lone touchdown came after Jurkovec was intercepted but recovered the fumble inside the red zone. This was not the only "weird" play in the first half, Spencer Witter also made an incredible catch on a batted ball that was knocked into his chest.

The game has also been chippy, especially near the end of the half. Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield was assessed with an unnecessary roughness penalty, with some shoving and pushing near the Boston College bench. This type of chippiness continued for the remainder of the half.

Boston College's defense had a very strong half, only allowing 113 yards.

Stay tuned for second half coverage here on BC Bulletin.