Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Boston College Holds 10-0 Lead Over Virginia Tech at Halftime

    Eagles rushing attack and defense have led the way
    Author:

    Boston College rode some big runs, and an acrobatic touchdown from returning quarterback Phil Jurkovec to hold on to a 10-0 lead at halftime. Jurkovec, who missed the past six games with a wrist injury, gave BC's offense a boost.

    Even with Jurkovec back, Boston College struggled throwing the ball. But so did Virginia Tech. Between the two teams, only four passes were completed for a total of 25 yards. Part of the Hokies pass issues were due to an injury to starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister who was replaced by true freshman Knox Kadum. 

    Boston College was able to run the ball effectively, moving the ball for 128 yards on the ground. Running back Pat Garwo was knocked out of the game, and was replaced by the duo of Alec Sinkfield and Travis Levy. 

    Boston College's lone touchdown came after Jurkovec was intercepted but recovered the fumble inside the red zone. This was not the only "weird" play in the first half, Spencer Witter also made an incredible catch on a batted ball that was knocked into his chest. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    The game has also been chippy, especially near the end of the half. Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield was assessed with an unnecessary roughness penalty, with some shoving and pushing near the Boston College bench. This type of chippiness continued for the remainder of the half. 

    Boston College's defense had a very strong half, only allowing 113 yards. 

    Stay tuned for second half coverage here on BC Bulletin. 

    USATSI_17099593_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Boston College Holds 10-0 Lead Over Virginia Tech at Halftime

    10 seconds ago
    Comment
    cheerleaders
    Football

    Red Bandana Game (Boston College vs. Virginia Tech): Live Updates

    1 hour ago
    Comment
    ZayFlowers
    Football

    Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Prediction and Preview

    1 hour ago
    Comment
    philjurkovec
    Football

    QB Phil Jurkovec To Start Against Virginia Tech

    13 minutes ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17059768_168388155_lowres
    Football

    How to Watch BC vs. VT: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    11 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_16972870_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Morning Bulletin: Previewing & Predicting BC & VT

    13 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17013917_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Three Keys to Victory: Virginia Tech

    Nov 4, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_16275834_168388155_lowres
    Hockey

    Alex Tuch Traded To Buffalo Sabres For Jack Eichel

    Nov 4, 2021
    Comment
    PhilJurkovec
    Football

    Morning Bulletin: Could Jurkovec Return?

    Nov 4, 2021
    Comment