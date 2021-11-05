How to Watch BC vs. VT: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Virginia Tech Hokies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tonight, the Boston College Eagles (4-4) face off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-4) in the Red Bandana Game at 7:30pm at Alumni Stadium. Below is all the information you need to watch, listen and stream the game.
Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Boston College Eagles
Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill (MA)
Time: 7:30pm Eastern - November 5th
Television: ESPN2
Stream: FuboTV
Radio: WEEI 850 (Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan, Scott Mutryn)
Satellite Radio Channel Lineup:
Sirius Channel 83
XM Channel 83
Internet Channel 83
Series History: Boston College is 10-19 all time against the Hokies, including going 5-9 at home. Last season Boston College lost to VT in Blacksburgh 40-14, but opened the 2019 season with a win over the Hokies 35-28. The two teams history goes back to the old Big East, with the first game coming in 1993, a 48-34 win for the Eagles.
Odds: The current odds are Virginia Tech -2.5 (per SI Sportsbook)
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Virginia Tech has a 53% chance of winning
Key Statistics:
33rd: Virginia Tech's passing defense ranking in the country.
10: points per game for BC in ACC play
4: Virginia Tech turnover margin
189: Passing yards per game for VT quarterback Braxton Burmeister
