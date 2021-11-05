How to Watch BC vs. VT: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Virginia Tech Hokies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Details on viewing the Red Bandana game between the Boston College Eagles and Virginia Tech Hokies, including TV information, streaming and radio
    Author:

    Tonight, the Boston College Eagles (4-4) face off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-4) in the Red Bandana Game at 7:30pm at Alumni Stadium. Below is all the information you need to watch, listen and stream the game.

    Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Boston College Eagles

    Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill (MA)

    Time: 7:30pm Eastern - November 5th

    Television: ESPN2

    Stream: FuboTV

    Radio: WEEI 850 (Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan, Scott Mutryn)

    Satellite Radio Channel Lineup:

    Sirius Channel 83

    XM Channel 83

    Internet Channel 83

    Series History: Boston College is 10-19 all time against the Hokies, including going 5-9 at home. Last season Boston College lost to VT in Blacksburgh 40-14, but opened the 2019 season with a win over the Hokies 35-28. The two teams history goes back to the old Big East, with the first game coming in 1993, a 48-34 win for the Eagles. 

    Odds: The current odds are Virginia Tech -2.5 (per SI Sportsbook)

    ESPN Matchup Predictor: Virginia Tech has a 53% chance of winning

    Game Week Podcasts: We have five new podcasts this week, including previews and predictions of Saturday's game.

    Key Statistics:

    33rd: Virginia Tech's passing defense ranking in the country. 

    10: points per game for BC in ACC play

    4: Virginia Tech turnover margin

    189: Passing yards per game for VT quarterback Braxton Burmeister

