How to Watch BC vs. VT: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Details on viewing the Red Bandana game between the Boston College Eagles and Virginia Tech Hokies, including TV information, streaming and radio

Tonight, the Boston College Eagles (4-4) face off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-4) in the Red Bandana Game at 7:30pm at Alumni Stadium. Below is all the information you need to watch, listen and stream the game.

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Boston College Eagles

Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill (MA)

Time: 7:30pm Eastern - November 5th

Television: ESPN2

Stream: FuboTV

Radio: WEEI 850 (Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan, Scott Mutryn)

Satellite Radio Channel Lineup:

Sirius Channel 83

XM Channel 83

Internet Channel 83

Series History: Boston College is 10-19 all time against the Hokies, including going 5-9 at home. Last season Boston College lost to VT in Blacksburgh 40-14, but opened the 2019 season with a win over the Hokies 35-28. The two teams history goes back to the old Big East, with the first game coming in 1993, a 48-34 win for the Eagles.

Odds: The current odds are Virginia Tech -2.5 (per SI Sportsbook)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Virginia Tech has a 53% chance of winning

Follow along on Twitter! Make sure to follow us at: @AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Game Week Podcasts: We have five new podcasts this week, including previews and predictions of Saturday's game.

Key Statistics:

33rd: Virginia Tech's passing defense ranking in the country.

10: points per game for BC in ACC play

4: Virginia Tech turnover margin

189: Passing yards per game for VT quarterback Braxton Burmeister

