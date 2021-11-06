Boston College 17 Virginia Tech 3: Observations of Offense

Boston College snapped a four game losing streak on Friday night, downing Virginia Tech 17-3 in the Red Bandana Game. Here are some observations on the offense.

* First and foremost, the return of quarterback Phil Jurkovec was an incredible difference maker in the effectiveness of this offense. Even though it was abundantly clear that his hand/wrist wasn't 100%, he was still masterful at moving the pocket, avoiding sacks and grabbing extra yards when they weren't there. This isn't to degrade either Dennis Grosel or Emmett Morehead, but neither can do the things that Jurkovec can do.

* After the game Hafley acknowledged that Jurkovec hadn't practiced all week, so you have to imagine all those little things that were worrisome (like communication with his wide outs) will get cleaned up. And his accuracy and arm strength will only get better the more he gets to practice.

* Something that we all are going to have to accept is that he Jurkovec is fearless and not afraid to take a hit. There were probably 4-6 runs he took last night that were gasp inducing. But taking contact is his style, and that is something we all will have to learn to live with.

* The offensive line had an incredible game. BC dominated VT in the trenches even with Zion Johnson kicked over to left tackle, and redshirt freshman Ozzie Trapilo getting his first start. Christian Mahogany is turning into something special, and doesn't get the accolades of a Johnson or Alec Lindstrom, but he is going to be a heck of an anchor for this line.

* The physical running game was something to behold with Jurkovec at the helm. While Pat Garwo only had 3.8 yards per rush, he was incredibly effective throughout the game. With a QB like Jurk behind center, defenses have to respect the pass, and can't just cheat up.

* In terms of play calling, the heavy reliance on the running game was a good call. It masked whatever deficiencies a freshly returning Jurkovec had. Will be interesting to see how the offense changes as the weeks move on.

* Jurkovec hit Zay Flowers for a 46 yard pass, and you can just sense that there will be more of that coming.

* With Trae Barry still missing after an injury sustained against Louisville, BC still has some room for growth in the passing game. Joey Luchetti and Spencer Witter are fine, but they don't open the middle of the field like Barry does. Hopefully with an extra day off, Barry will be good to go against Georgia Tech.