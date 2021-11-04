Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Prediction and Preview

On Friday evening, the Boston College Eagles will host the Virginia Tech Hokies in this year's Red Bandana Game. A yearly tradition, this game honors the legacy of Boston College graduate Welles Crowther, a hero of 9/11, who saved lives in the World Trade Center before losing his own. To honor him, BC has a special night to highlight his sacrifice and heroism with special uniforms, video and moments throughout the night.

The game itself, will feature two ACC teams vying for an important win. For Boston College (4-4), the Eagles will be trying to snap a four game losing streak, and grab their first ACC win of the season. While Virginia Tech will try to make it two in a row after a win against Georgia Tech on October 30th.

There are loads of questions facing Boston College heading into this game. First and foremost is the quarterback position. Will the Eagles go with veteran backup Dennis Grosel, or go with the young gun Emmett Morehead? Also, can the offensive line improve their play, and can the defense hold together for four quarters. Let's examine this matchup.

Matchups

When Boston College throws the ball: Whether is it is Morehead or Grosel, Virginia Tech's 33rd ranked pass defense should have a distinct advantage in this game. Advantage: Virginia Tech

When Boston College runs the ball: If you Boston College's offense is looking for an area to exploit it is the VT rushing defense which is 98th in the country. However, BC is going to need to keep the Hokies defense honest, if they are keying on the run and short-intermediate game, their struggles won't matter. Advantage: Boston College

When Virginia Tech throws the ball: Braxton Burmeister hasn't been anything special this year, averaging just 189 yards per game. BC's secondary, ranked the best in the ACC shut down Garrett Shrader last week. Advantage: Boston College

When Virginia Tech runs the ball: The Hokies are not the rushing team they were last year, when they shredded BC's defense for 41 points and 350 yards on the ground. This is pretty evenly matched but the edge should go to BC. Advantage: Boston College

Drink of the Game:

Usually we go with a beer of the game. But a Friday night game in early November, brings me back to the times I used to tailgate in the freezing Comm Ave. garage. Get a thermos of hot apple cider, your favorite mixer (I prefer whiskey), and warm yourself up before the game.

Song of the Game:

For the first time since he took over as head coach, Jeff Hafley is feeling some pressure to get a win. The quarterback situation is not in a good spot (right now), the offensive line is underperforming, and the defense has been asked to do too much. The pressure is on, a win on Friday night would really straighten the ship heading into the final three games.

Fan Excitement Meter

4/10

The Red Bandana Game brings out the energy of every superfan regardless of the season. Alumni Stadium is going to need it on Friday night, as the fanbase is restless. Get the momentum early, maybe a few red zone successes and this game could go in a much more favorable direction.

Podcast:

AJ's Prediction: This is such a tough game to gauge. BC has to figure out how to get the offense going under either Grosel or Morehead. They can't leave points on the board in the red zone, and they can't leave it up to the defense to keep the game from coming unglued. While there is a part of me that thinks the Red Bandana game and a little maturation from Morehead will do the trick, there's a bigger more logical part that thinks BC could be in trouble again. Virginia Tech 24 Boston College 10

