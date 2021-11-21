Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Kickoff Time Announced For Wake Forest Game

    BC has their kickoff time against the Demon Deacons
    Author:

    Boston College and Wake Forest will face off at noon on Saturday, November 27th according to a press release by the program. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

    This is a huge game for Wake Forest, as a win would clinch the ACC Atlantic title. A loss, combined by a Clemson win against South Carolina would mean the Tigers would get the spot. NC State also could earn a spot if Wake Forest loses. 

    Boston College will look to rally after losing to Florida State 26-23 on Saturday. The Eagles have two victories in the ACC. The Eagles and Demon Deacons last faced off in 2019, where the Eagles lost 27-24. 

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    USATSI_17179171_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Kickoff Time Announced For Wake Forest Game

    35 seconds ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17198616_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Comeback Falls Short As BC Loses To FSU 26-23

    4 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17157705_168388155_lowres (1)
    Football

    Boston College vs. Florida State: Live Updates

    8 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_16686137_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Boston College vs. Florida State: Prediction & Preview

    Nov 19, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17060984_168388155_lowres
    Football

    How to Watch the Boston College Eagles vs. Florida State Seminoles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 19, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17101356_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Three Keys to Victory: Florida State

    Nov 19, 2021
    Comment
    E4FghJFWEAsZ9nv
    Recruiting

    Big Weekend of Recruiting Visits for FSU Game

    Nov 19, 2021
    Comment
    Member Exclusive
    USATSI_17157766_168388155_lowres
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: BC & FSU Preview Show

    Nov 19, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17183045_168388155_lowres
    Basketball

    Boston College's Offense Wilts Against URI, Eagles Lose 57-49

    Nov 18, 2021
    Comment