Kickoff Time Announced For Wake Forest Game

Boston College and Wake Forest will face off at noon on Saturday, November 27th according to a press release by the program. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

This is a huge game for Wake Forest, as a win would clinch the ACC Atlantic title. A loss, combined by a Clemson win against South Carolina would mean the Tigers would get the spot. NC State also could earn a spot if Wake Forest loses.

Boston College will look to rally after losing to Florida State 26-23 on Saturday. The Eagles have two victories in the ACC. The Eagles and Demon Deacons last faced off in 2019, where the Eagles lost 27-24.

