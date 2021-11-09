WR C.J. Lewis Out For the Season with Injury

Another BC injury hits as one of BC's top wide outs is gone for the year

Boston College junior wide receiver C.J. Lewis is out for the season with a finger injury. Boston College head Jeff Hafley announced that Lewis would be having surgery today.

Lewis, a 6-4, lengthy wide receiver emerged in 2020 as a reliable target in Frank Cignetti Jr.'s passing offense. He finished the season with 28 receptions for 460 yards and five touchdowns. Two of his touchdowns (against Louisville and Clemson) were particularly impressive for his athleticism.

In 2021, his output went down. He started the season with a strong game against Colgate, finishing with three catches for 67 yards. But over the last five games he only managed five catches for 48 yards, including two missed games. Because he played in over four games this season, Lewis will be unable to apply for a redshirt, but has one more year of eligibility if he plans on returning.

Boston College is already down one wide receiver, Kobay White who Hafley announced last week is most likely out for the year. In Lewis's absence look for sophomore wide receiver Taji Johnson to step into a bigger role in the offense. The 6-3 wide out out of Georgia has had some big practices over the past two years and seems ready for an increased role.

The Eagles have been hit hard by the injury bug this year losing Jahmin Muse, Jason Maitre, and Aaron Boumerhi for the season. They also have various injured starters who have statuses unclear for the upcoming game against Georgia Tech including Isaiah Graham Mobley, Brandon Sebastian and Trae Barry.

