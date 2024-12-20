Former Boston College Football DB Kahlil Ali Announces Transfer Destination
Former Boston College football defensive back Kahlil Ali has committed to Delaware.
The redshirt freshman made the announcement via social media on Friday afternoon.
The Pennsauken, N.J., native spent two seasons in Chestnut Hill. He appeared in eight games and tallied three total tackles (one solo and two assisted). During the 2024 season, he saw the field in six of those eight games and recorded a single tackle.
The 6-foot-1, 193-pound defensive weapon was a three-star recruit from the class of 2023. As a prospect, he ranked No. 728 nationally, No. 62 in safeties, and No. 11 in the state of N.J., according to 247Sports Composite.
Ali announced his decision to enter the portal on Dec. 5 and chose Delaware over New Hampshire.
“This chapter has been a meaningful part of my life, and with that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with 3 years left of eligibility,” said Ali. “Thank you, BC Nation.”
He is one of 11 Boston College players to enter the transfer portal this year and the second to announce his new home.
Former quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who left the program in November and entered the portal after being benched, transferred to Florida State.
