Former New England Patriots Wide Receiver Tre Nixon Joins Boston College Staff
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Tre Nixon has joined the Boston College coaching staff.
Nixon made the announcement via a social media post on Friday morning.
“Trying something new,” wrote Nixon. “All glory to God. #CoachNix.”
The Viera, Fla., native spent his first two collegiate seasons at Ole Miss before transferring to UCF where he earned a starting position on the offense. During his career, he appeared in 40 games and tallied 109 receptions for 1,671 yards, 13 touchdowns, and averaged 15.3 yards per reception. He also earned All-AAC Honorable Mention in 2019.
Nixon is familiar with Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien as he was drafted by Patriots as the No. 242 (seventh round) overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent the entirety of his professional career with New England, mostly on the practice squad. He was with the organization at the same time O’Brien served as the offensive coordinator in 2023, however was on the IR due to a shoulder injury suffered during the preseason.
Nixon retired from the NFL on July 8.
“Football has been a huge part of my life for the past 20 years,” wrote Nixon in his retirement announcement. “I’ll forever cherish the memories and relationships I’ve made while playing this game. I am truly grateful for everyone who’s supported me along this journey and I’m excited for what God has in store for me next. Proverbs 16:9.”
Although his specific role has yet to be announced, Nixon joins a coaching staff that added seven new faces during the offseason, O’Brien, Ray Brown (secondary), Jeff Comissiong (defensive line), Will Lawing (offensive coordinator/tight ends), Tim Lewis (defensive coordinator), Dan O’Brien (linebackers), and Craig Fitzgerald (director of football performance).