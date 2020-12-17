Hunter Long Declares For NFL Draft

Boston College tight end Hunter Long has declared for the NFL Draft. On Thursday he released the following statement:

“I would like to start by thanking my family,” Long said. “Mom, Dad, Jessica and Hayley, you do not know how much your support has meant to me and how much it has helped me through the highs and lows of my career. I would like to thank all of the coaches that have had a hand in molding the player that I have become. Two coaches I’d especially like to acknowledge are Coach Leonard and Coach Shimko, for I would not be here without your guidance and support. To my brothers at BC, I would not have wanted to play next to anyone else. The brotherhood we formed will last forever and I can’t wait to watch you all achieve greatness.”

Long was one of the top tight ends in the country in 2020. He led all tight ends in receptions (57) and receiving yards (685). He also was eighth among all tight ends nationally with five touchdown receptions. He finished his career with 89 receptions for 1297 yards and nine touchdowns.

The New Hampshire native came to Boston College an under the radar gem, that was only his lone Power 5 offer came from Boston College. He started to really emerge after the graduation of Tommy Sweeney and broke out in 2020. Throughout the season Long has been one of the most consistent targets for the new passing offense, and connected well with quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

“We could not be happier and more supportive of Hunter’s decision to enter the NFL Draft,” said head coach Jeff Hafley. “Hunter has been a terrific ambassador on and off the field for our program and we can’t wait to watch him play on Sundays.”

In terms of where Long sits in the NFL Draft order, he most likely will be the third tight end taken behind the likes of Kyle Pitts (UF) and Pat Freiermuth of Penn State.

