    • November 30, 2021
    DB Jahmin Muse Enters Transfer Portal

    Another Eagle has entered the transfer portal, the fifth of the class
    Boston College safety Jahmin Muse entered the transfer portal on Tuesday according to 247 Transfer Portal. 

    Muse, a graduate student, started eight games for the Eagles this year before missing the final four games due to an injury. He had eight tackles on the season, and an interception that was returned for a touchdown in the season opener against the Colgate Raiders.

    The graduate student from Elizabeth, New Jersey was a big presence on defense in 2020. He set career highs with 69 tackles, five interceptions, 4.5 tackles for loss during the 11 game season. 

    With Muse gone, Boston College most likely will be going with Jaiden Woodbey and Jason Maitre at safety next season. Woodbey played in all 12 games, while Maitre moved from corner to safety and became a starter before he too was lost to injury. 

    This is the fifth Boston College football player to enter the transfer portal. Most recently long snapper Aidan Livingston, and linebackers Joe Sparacio and Hugh Davis entered, while defensive back Jiovanny Holmes entered before the season started.

