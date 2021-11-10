Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Press Conference for GT Game

On Tuesday, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley spoke with the media ahead of Saturday's game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Here are some of the big takeaways.

1. Phil Jurkovec returning to practice

Last week, Hafley mentioned that Jurkovec didn't practice fully with the team heading into the Virginia Tech game. Now that he is fully cleared, and ready to go, that has changed. "He practiced today. He took the one (first team) reps. He threw the ball pretty well, so it is safe to say he'll have a lot more reps this week going into the game than he did last week. It won't even be close."

2. There was a little extra excitement amongst the team when Jurkovec returned

Watching the game it seemed clear that the team was playing with a little extra spirit on Saturday with the return of their injured quarterback. Hafley acknowledged that on Tuesday. "I think they were excited and that's just me being honest….That's not to slight Dennis [Grosel] or Emmett [Morehead] or anyone else. I just think Phil's been our leader," Hafley said. "He's a guy who has made a ton of plays for us. He is, in our opinion, one of the best quarterbacks in the country. To get that back, when it was unexpected, because the guys, they didn't know.

3. The defense didn't know Jurkovec was coming back

"When I found out there was a chance, I didn't run around and tell anybody. We just kind of brought them out and practiced. The offense kind of knew, but the defense, I think they saw him and they had no idea, because I didn't want to get anybody's hopes up. I think it's fair to say the guys have some extra juice, some extra confidence. But again, not taking away anything from those other guys. Phil's been the guy."

4. Loads of Injury Updates

"Tyler (Vrabel]) practiced today so Tyler will be good to go. Brandon (Sebastian) and Trae [Barry] ran around today. Hoping to get them in to practice more tomorrow. Trae was out there practicing with the offense today. I've said day-to-day and I guess I can continue to say day-to-day, but I anticipate him practicing a lot more tomorrow and I'm excited for that.

"IGM (Isaiah Graham Mobley) is a little less likely to play than the other guys are. Just being very honest with you. CJ Lewis is having surgery today, so CJ will be out for the year. Jason Maitre is having surgery today, so Jason will, unfortunately, be out for the year. So, we lost two more starters."

5. Support From Football Alumni

On Friday, BC had a handful of famous alumni in attendance. Hafley talked about what that support meant to him. "It is great to have guys like that around. And I know Matt (Hasselbeck) and Luke (Keuchly) were at the game. I know there were some other guys at the game. I feel like every time I turn around on the sideline at every home game, Doug is there. I feel like every time I'm about to walk into the tunnel after the game, Doug is there. And I feel like, win or lose, Doug is supporting. And if we have an away game, one of my first texts, win or lose, is from Doug. And it's unbelievable. And I mean that and I'm grateful. He's a special guy and his support means everything."

