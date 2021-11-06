Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Virginia Tech Press Conference.

Jurkovec's Decision Came on Friday

On Friday the internet was abuzz with the rumor that Phil Jurkovec was going to return for the Virginia Tech game. BC was tight lipped about the situation, to protect his privacy and status, but also because the decision didn't come until Friday. "This wasn't something that we were hiding or planned. He got cleared Friday and had not really practiced and just being honest with you, called him in and I would have said it best, 50/50 chance with the amount of reps he was going to be able to check and to be able to play. I didn't want to do anything to jeopardize or get him hurt."

Jurkovec Pushed To Play

The coach mentioned that Jurkovec was cleared last Friday But they wanted to do what was best for their quarterback, and were ready to talk him about playing. But according to Hafley, Jurkovec knew exactly what he wanted to do. "So we wanted to really guide him but let him make the decision, and he walked in to Coach Cignetti and I said and, "I'm playing," Hafley explained. "And when Phil looks you in the eye and says that, you listen to him."

Praises for the offensive line

Boston College's offensive line has struggled for the past few weeks, but played incredibly well on Friday. Concerns were abound as Tyler Vrabel was out with an injury, and BC had to play with freshman Ozzy Trapilo. Hafley talked highly of his group. "Credit to Coach Applebaum, the staff and the players, with Vrabel out, you move positions, you move Zion to left tackle to credit to him for showing his versatility and you put Ozzy in at guard and we rush the way we do and protect the field the way we did, that's a really good night."

The future of the offensive line is with Ozzy Trapilo

"Trapilo, who looked I'm really fired up for Ozzy. He's going to be a really good football player, really good. And Zion, I know we trusted him to play center, guard, tackle. I thought Phil did a good job of escaping a couple times and getting us off scheduled plays we missed."

The "Unnecessary Roughness Call And Aftermath"

The game certainly got chippy as there was one particular play on an unnecessary roughness call on Virginia Tech's linebacker Dax Hollifield, who shoved Jurkovec out of bounds. There was lots of pushing and shoving after the play, and it looked like Hafley got pushed at one point. He discussed the melee:

"Did they have my back or did I have their back? I don't really know, which -- that was a blur to me. I got pushed and that's all I remember. I'll have to watch it on tape. We all have each other's back and that's the coolest part about this team. I appreciate that, and they know I have got their back, too. That's why I love coaching these guys and that's why I never doubted these guys, and that's why this is an awesome place, and we are going to win football games."