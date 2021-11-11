Skip to main content
    November 11, 2021
    UConn Hires Jim Mora Jr As Next Head Coach

    A new head coach in Storrs, how will this impact Boston College?
    The University of Connecticut hired former UCLA and Seattle Seahawks coach Jim Mora to be their next head coach. The long time head coach replaces Randy Edsall who went 6-32 in his second stint in Storrs. The Huskies are one of three FBS teams in the New England area. 

    According to reports, Mora will begin as an assistant coach with the team on November 28th which will allow him to recruit. He will take over as head coach starting in the 2022 season. 

    "This program is loaded with potential, and I look forward to getting to know the student-athletes on the team and am eager to get to work!" Mora said in a statement.

    Boston College plays against UConn in 2022 and 2023. 

    The other New England team, UMass is still in the hunt for a new head coach after firing Walt Bell this weekend. There have been multiple names linked to the Minutemen including Bob Chesney the head coach of Holy Cross, Don Brown former Boston College DC and currently with the University of Arizona, and Brennan Marion WR coach at the University of PIttsburgh.

