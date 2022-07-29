K Connor Lytton Named to Lou Groza Award Watch List

Boston College sophomore place kicker Connor Lytton was named to the Lou Groza Award Watch list this week. The award goes to the top place kicker in the nation.

Lytton, started as a true freshman last year, after grad transfer Aaron Boumerhi went down with a hip injury in the preseason. The Christiansburg, Virginia native went 10/11 on field goal attempts, giving the Eagles stability at a position they have notoriously been inconsistent at. He also was perfect on extra points going 25/25. His biggest kick came against Missouri, a booming 49 yard field goal right before halftime.

The Eagles have not had a player nominated for the Groza Watchlist since Nate Freese in 2013. In Steve Addazio's first year as head coach, Freese went a perfect 20/20 on field goal attempts that season, before being drafted by the Detroit Lions.

With summer camp just a week away, the list of preseason watch lists continues to grow. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec was named to the Maxwell Award for most outstanding player, wide receiver Zay Flowers for Biletnikoff, Christian Mahogany for Outland Trophy and wide receiver Taji Johnson for Wuerffel Award for outstanding community service work.