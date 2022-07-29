Skip to main content

K Connor Lytton Named to Lou Groza Award Watch List

BC's sophomore kicker looks to have another big year for the Eagles
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Boston College sophomore place kicker Connor Lytton was named to the Lou Groza Award Watch list this week. The award goes to the top place kicker in the nation. 

Lytton, started as a true freshman last year, after grad transfer Aaron Boumerhi went down with a hip injury in the preseason. The Christiansburg, Virginia native went 10/11 on field goal attempts, giving the Eagles stability at a position they have notoriously been inconsistent at. He also was perfect on extra points going 25/25. His biggest kick came against Missouri, a booming 49 yard field goal right before halftime. 

The Eagles have not had a player nominated for the Groza Watchlist since Nate Freese in 2013. In Steve Addazio's first year as head coach, Freese went a perfect 20/20 on field goal attempts that season, before being drafted by the Detroit Lions. 

With summer camp just a week away, the list of preseason watch lists continues to grow. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec was named to the Maxwell Award for most outstanding player, wide receiver Zay Flowers for Biletnikoff, Christian Mahogany for Outland Trophy and wide receiver Taji Johnson for Wuerffel Award for outstanding community service work. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_16880415_168388155_lowres
Football

K Connor Lytton Named to Lou Groza Award Watch List

By A.J. Black25 seconds agoComment
USATSI_17158629_168388155_lowres
Football

Top Five Phil Jurkovec Moments Since Joining Boston College

By A.J. Black8 hours agoComment
ZayFlowers
Football

Three Boston College Football Players Make '22 All-ACC Preseason Team

By A.J. BlackJul 27, 2022 2:24 PM EDTComment
JaelenGill
Football

Boston College Picked 6th In Atlantic in ACC Preseason Poll

By A.J. BlackJul 26, 2022 2:11 PM EDTComment
conteforum
Recruiting

Boston College Offers '23 Canadian PG Vasean Allette

By A.J. BlackJul 25, 2022 12:40 PM EDTComment
USATSI_18722636_168388155_lowres (1)
Football

Everything that Josh DeBerry Said at 2022 ACC Kickoff

By A.J. BlackJul 24, 2022 9:49 PM EDTComment
USATSI_18702891_168388155_lowres
Baseball

Michael King Suffers Season Ending Elbow Fracture

By A.J. BlackJul 23, 2022 10:04 PM EDTComment
Football

Pat Garwo Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List; George Takacs to John Mackey

By A.J. BlackJul 22, 2022 3:58 PM EDTComment
Zayflowers
Football

Zay Flowers Named to '22 Biletnikoff Award Watch List

By A.J. BlackJul 21, 2022 2:25 PM EDTComment