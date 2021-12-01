Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WR Kobay White Enters Transfer Portal

    White, who was once a valuable wide receiver for BC will try and find a new home
    Author:

    The eighth Boston College player to enter the transfer portal has been revealed. Graduate student wide receiver Kobay White will reportedly try his luck with another program by entering the portal. 

    Injuries have been the unfortunate story about White for the past two seasons. He missed all of 2020 due to a knee injury, and saw limited time early in the 2021 season before he was shut down with another injury. White finished his career with 63 receptions for 1,011 yards and eight touchdowns. 

    White looked to be the future at the wide receiver position when he started at Boston College He had a career high 33 catches for 526 yards and three touchdowns in 2018 and 29 catches for 460 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.

    This is the second time White has entered the portal. He also tried to find a new home after Jeff Hafley was hired, but removed his name and returned to the Eagles in 2020. 

    With the addition of White to the portal, Boston College have eight players in the portal. Long snapper Aidan Livingston, safeties Jahmin Muse and Deon Jones, kicker Aaron Boumerhi and linebackers Joe Sparacio and Hugh Davis entered, while freshman defensive back Jiovanny Holmes entered before the '21 season started.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    KobayWhite
    Football

    WR Kobay White Enters Transfer Portal

    11 seconds ago
    Comment
    DeonJones
    Football

    Safety Deon Jones Enters Transfer Portal

    1 hour ago
    Comment
    boom
    Football

    Kicker Aaron Boumerhi Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

    3 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_15171854_168388155_lowres
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: Transfer Portal Mayhem

    4 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_16831005_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Bowl Projections: Week 13 (Conference Championships)

    22 hours ago
    Comment
    JahminMuse
    Football

    DB Jahmin Muse Enters Transfer Portal

    Nov 30, 2021
    Comment
    ACCLogo
    Football

    Comcast Finally Reaches Deal For ACC Network

    Nov 30, 2021
    Comment
    zionjohnson
    Football

    Twelve Boston College Players Named to All ACC Teams

    Nov 30, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_9900075_168388155_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    Boston College Locks Down Late To Defeat USF 64-49

    Nov 30, 2021
    Comment