WR Kobay White Transfers to James Madison

Former Boston College wide receiver Kobay White has announced his transfer destination. White tweeted that he will be transferring to James Madison. He is the second Eagle to transfer to the Dukes, joining safety Deon Jones who announced earlier this offseason. JMU is coached by Curt Cignetti, brother of Boston College offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.

Injuries have been the unfortunate story about White for the past two seasons. He missed all of 2020 due to a knee injury, and saw limited time early in the 2021 season before he was shut down with another injury. White finished his career with 63 receptions for 1,011 yards and eight touchdowns.

White looked to be the future at the wide receiver position when he started at Boston College He had a career high 33 catches for 526 yards and three touchdowns in 2018 and 29 catches for 460 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.

This is the second time White has entered the portal. He also tried to find a new home after Jeff Hafley was hired, but removed his name and returned to the Eagles in 2020. White entered the portal this time in December, shortly after the regular season had concluded.

