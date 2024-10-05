Live Updates: Boston College Football at Virginia
The Boston College Eagles football team kicks off its ACC slate with a road game against the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Currently, both programs are in similar situations, sitting with one-loss on the season and undefeated in ACC play. Virginia opened its season with two wins over Richmond 34-13 and conference opponent Wake Forest 31-30, but suffered its sole loss of the season thus far in Week 3 against Maryland 27-13. Virginia got back in the win column in Week 4 with a 43-24 victory over Coastal Carolina and had a BYE last weekend.
Similar to the Cavaliers, Boston College got off to an impressive start to the season with wins over the then-No. 10 ranked Florida State Seminoles, who is a conference opponent, 28-13 and Duquesne 56-0, however suffered its first loss of the season in Week 3 to the No. 9 Missouri Tigers 27-21. The Eagles bounced back and recorded a 23-19 win over the Michigan State Spartans in the team’s 11th annual Red Bandanna Game in Week 4 and erased a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat Western Kentucky 21-20 last weekend.
The teams have met eight times in their histories, the first matchup in 1963 and the latest in 2023, both regular-season games. Boston College leads the series 7-1. Virginia’s only win came in 2020 with a 43-23 win in Charlottesville, Va.
Both programs are looking to add a statement win to their resumes and to make an early mark in the conference standings.
Boston College will have its leader under center for the matchup as quarterback Thomas Castellanos is expected to start after missing one game with an undisclosed injury.
Live Updates:
Pregame:
- Boston College will be repping white jerseys with gold pants and helmets.
- Kickoff is set for noon ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles (4-1, 1-0 ACC) and Virginia Cavaliers (3-1, 1-0 ACC)
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, noon ET
Where: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 97.3 FM
Last Outing, Virginia: The Cavaliers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 43-24 on Sept. 21.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles battled back from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 21-20 on Saturday afternoon.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two programs came in a regular-season matchup on Sept. 30, 2023. The Eagles beat the Cavaliers 27-24.