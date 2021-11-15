Morning Bulletin: Jurkovec's Masterful Performance

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Hockey Splits Weekend Series

Boston College men's hockey split their weekend series, defeating UConn on Friday before dropping their Saturday matchup against UMass Lowell. Both games were on the road, with Jack McBain hitting a game winner last in the third period to defeat the Huskies 2-1. Saturday's matchup was too much Riverhawks, who scored two goals in the third period to grab the win. The Eagles fell to 6-5-1 overall and 4-3-0 in league play, while the River Hawks remained undefeated in Hockey East at 4-0-0 and improved to 6-1-2 overall, BC will face off with Maine at home for a two game series starting on Friday.

Locked on Boston College: Jurkovec's Masterful Performance

On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles became bowl eligible on the legs and arm of a quarterback that no one thought would play again this season. Phil Jurkovec, who only practiced fully this week, looked every bit the savior, scoring five total touchdowns. We are joined by Mitchell Wolfe who talks about the win, what he saw on the offense and the defense, and breaks down some of the most exciting moments of the game.

Also we talk about the basketball teams (men and women) and hockey! Listen below

