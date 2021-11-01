Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Morning Bulletin: Morehead Gets His Chance (Sort Of)

    A look at Boston College news from around the internet, and our latest episode of our podcast
    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    '22 guard Keyon Menifield Chooses Washington

    Guard out of Michigan chose the Huskies over BC, UMass and a pair of MAC schools. Not a huge surprise here given that BC already has two guards committed for the Class of '22. 

    Locked on Boston College: BC Turns to Morehead but still lose to Syracuse 21-6

    On today's show we look at the Eagles game against Syracuse, Hafley's fourth straight loss against an ACC team. BC finally made their move at quarterback, putting in true freshman Emmett Morehead in the third drive of Saturday's loss to Syracuse. He made a big first impression hitting Zay Flowers with a 44 yard pass, but struggled from there on out. We also look at the defense who played relatively well, but still were hit with two explosives that were the difference maker in this game. Today we are joined by BC Bulletin staff writer to talk about the game, and get insight into the Eagles' struggles.

