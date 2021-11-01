Morning Bulletin: Morehead Gets His Chance (Sort Of)

A look at Boston College news from around the internet, and our latest episode of our podcast

'22 guard Keyon Menifield Chooses Washington

Guard out of Michigan chose the Huskies over BC, UMass and a pair of MAC schools. Not a huge surprise here given that BC already has two guards committed for the Class of '22.

Locked on Boston College: BC Turns to Morehead but still lose to Syracuse 21-6

On today's show we look at the Eagles game against Syracuse, Hafley's fourth straight loss against an ACC team. BC finally made their move at quarterback, putting in true freshman Emmett Morehead in the third drive of Saturday's loss to Syracuse. He made a big first impression hitting Zay Flowers with a 44 yard pass, but struggled from there on out. We also look at the defense who played relatively well, but still were hit with two explosives that were the difference maker in this game. Today we are joined by BC Bulletin staff writer to talk about the game, and get insight into the Eagles' struggles.

