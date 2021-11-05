Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Morning Bulletin: Previewing & Predicting BC & VT

    A look at Boston College news around the internet, and today's episode of our daily Eagles podcast
    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    Field Hockey Season Comes to Close

    #4 Boston College field hockey dropped their opening round matchup on Thursday 2-0 to #5 UVA. The match leaves the Eagles with an overall record of 12-6 as they await the NCAA Field Hockey Championship selection show.

    Locked on Boston College Podcast: Preview and Predictions

