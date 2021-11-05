Morning Bulletin: Previewing & Predicting BC & VT

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Field Hockey Season Comes to Close

#4 Boston College field hockey dropped their opening round matchup on Thursday 2-0 to #5 UVA. The match leaves the Eagles with an overall record of 12-6 as they await the NCAA Field Hockey Championship selection show.

Locked on Boston College Podcast: Preview and Predictions

On today's episode of Locked on Boston College we talk all about tonight's big matchup between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Eagles. It's the Red Bandana Game, an important tradition with lots of meaning for the BC community. We go over what the game means, and look at the game itself. Joined by Mitchell Wolfe, staff writer at BC Bulletin, we talk all about the matchup. Do the Eagles have any noticeable advantages, and what do they need to do to win this game? Listen below