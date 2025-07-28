Nine Boston College Football Players Named to East West Shrine Bowl 1000
The upcoming college football season is quickly approaching. Most teams are starting training camp this week and getting ready for Week 1 at the end of August.
With the new season beginning, media outlets, award organizations, and bowl games are starting to announce their preseason watch lists and accolades.
The East-West Shrine Bowl is the latest organization to release a preseason list, the East-West Shine Bowl 1000.
The Watch List consists 1,000 players that are eligible for the annual bowl game and for the 2026 NFL Draft.
“Our aim is for this Shrine Bowl 1000 to serve as a look into our scouting process, as well as begin to preview college players who are currently all-star game eligible for the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl and 2026 NFL Draft class,” said Shrine Bowl in the official press release.
In total, nine Boston College players made the cut, wide receiver Lewis Bond, offensive tackle Jude Bowry, linebacker Daveon Crouch, safety Carter Davis, tight end Jeremiah Franklin, EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins, cornerback Amari Jackson, safety KP Price, and offensive tackle Logan Taylor.
The Eagles had three players represent the program in the 2025 Shine Bowl, offensive lineman Jack Conley, defensive lineman Cam Horsley, and center Dew Kendall.
Boston College will be looking to have more players on the roster this year and improve from its 7-6 2024 campaign.
The 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.