Pat Garwo Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List; George Takacs to John Mackey

Boston College running back Pat Garwo and transfer tight end George Takacs were both given preseason honors this week. Garwo was named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List given to the best running back in the nation, while Takacs was named to the Mackey Award list given to the nation's best tight end.

Garwo had a breakthrough season in 2021, becoming Boston College's feature running back. The sophomore ran for 1,045 yards and seven touchdowns in his first year as the primary starter, rushing for an impressive 5.1 yards per carry, even more impressive given that opposing defenses were stuffing the box for a majority of the season after the injury to quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

Takacs comes to Boston College after four years with Notre Dame. A former four star recruit out of Naples, Florida, the 6-6 tight end has been used primarily as a backup with the Fighting Irish, albeit behind some transcendent talent at the position. Irish Breakdown editor Bryan Driskell explained that while Takacs has not been used much in the passing game, he has all the potential to become a big time tight end.

The watch list season has been heating up, as quarterback Phil Jurkovec has been placed on the Maxwell Award Watch List, while Zay Flowers was added to the Biletnikoff Award for the nation's best wide receiver.