    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    Phil Jurkovec Named ACC Quarterback of the Week

    A handful of honors for the Boston College signal caller
    Author:

    For the second time this season, Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec was named ACC Quarterback of the Week. Jurkovec, totaled 381 yards, while averaging 23.9 yards per completion in the 41-30 win at Georgia Tech.  The junior quarterback transfer from Notre Dame totaled five touchdowns (three on the ground and two in the air)

    That was the best yards per completion total by a BC quarterback since at least 1996 when throwing for 300+ yards in a game. Jurkovec became just the second BC quarterback in school history to throw for two touchdowns and run for two touchdowns in an ACC game, joining Chris Crane who did the same against NC State in 2008. 

    In addition to being named ACC Quarterback of the Week, Jurkovec also landed a handful of other awards. He was named Pro Football Focus's Quarterback of the Week, and was also named a finalist for the Davey O'Brien Quarterback of the Week award. You can vote to select Jurkovec for the award.

    Boston College will try to make it three wins in a row on Saturday, when they face off with Florida State at home, with a noon kickoff time. 

    USATSI_17100104_168388155_lowres (1)
    Phil Jurkovec Named ACC Quarterback of the Week

