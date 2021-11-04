Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Morning Bulletin: Could Jurkovec Return?

    A look at Boston College football news from around the internet
    Author:

    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    Amari Jackson New Offer

    Boston College commit Amari Jackson received a big offer on Wednesday from the University of Tennessee. A '22 cornerback, Jackson already has a handful of big offers, so it will be worth watching to see if he sticks with BC---which I believe he will, or if UT will catch his attention. 

    Locked on Boston College: Could We Phil Jurkovec Again in 2021?

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    On today's show we look at an interesting rumor that is buzzing around the internet. That is the possibility that Phil Jurkovec could return this season. While listed as doubtful to return, Bud Elliott acknowledged earlier that he heard that Jurkovec might play again….and soon. While we don't know the veracity of this claim, we talk about this possibility, and what it could mean for the team. Also we look at BC's newest commitment, Joshua Hardy a '22 DL originally committed to Navy. We wrap up our conversation looking at the basketball team. What could be the signs of improvement we would look for out of new head coach Earl Grant.

    PhilJurkovec
    Football

    Morning Bulletin: Could Jurkovec Return?

    50 seconds ago
    Comment
    IMG_0320
    Recruiting

    Boston College Flips '22 DL Joshua Hardy From Navy

    11 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_15697577_168388155_lowres
    Basketball

    Men's Basketball Preview: The Returners

    18 hours ago
    Comment
    IMG_0097
    Maroon & Gold+

    Boston College Latest to Offer '22 DB Gavin Gibson

    19 hours ago
    Comment
    Member Exclusive
    USATSI_16970212_168388155_lowres
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: Previewing the Virginia Tech Hokies

    20 hours ago
    Comment
    IMG_1152
    Football

    Quarterback and Injury Updates From Jeff Hafley's Press Conference

    Nov 2, 2021
    Comment
    flag
    Recruiting

    BC Football Lands at Fourteen in November's SI All American Recruiting Rankings

    Nov 2, 2021
    Comment
    Zayflowers
    Football

    Three Stars: Syracuse Game

    Nov 2, 2021
    Comment
    BryceSteele
    Football

    Morning Bulletin: How to Fix The Eagles

    Nov 2, 2021
    Comment