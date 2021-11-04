Morning Bulletin: Could Jurkovec Return?

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Amari Jackson New Offer

Boston College commit Amari Jackson received a big offer on Wednesday from the University of Tennessee. A '22 cornerback, Jackson already has a handful of big offers, so it will be worth watching to see if he sticks with BC---which I believe he will, or if UT will catch his attention.

Locked on Boston College: Could We Phil Jurkovec Again in 2021?

On today's show we look at an interesting rumor that is buzzing around the internet. That is the possibility that Phil Jurkovec could return this season. While listed as doubtful to return, Bud Elliott acknowledged earlier that he heard that Jurkovec might play again….and soon. While we don't know the veracity of this claim, we talk about this possibility, and what it could mean for the team. Also we look at BC's newest commitment, Joshua Hardy a '22 DL originally committed to Navy. We wrap up our conversation looking at the basketball team. What could be the signs of improvement we would look for out of new head coach Earl Grant.