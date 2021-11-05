QB Phil Jurkovec To Start Against Virginia Tech

The Eagles get their signal caller back, in time for the Red Bandana Game against the Hokies.

Boston College got a huge boost on Friday night, as Boston College announced that quarterback Phil Jurkovec will start against the Virginia Tech Hokies. The redshirt junior, who transferred from Notre Dame injured his hand/wrist against UMass, and was considered "doubtful" to return this season.

Jurkovec threw for 274 yards last week to go along with three touchdowns. He threw for over 2500 yards in 2020, with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions and was integral in the success of Boston College's pass offense.

Since his injury, the Eagles have mostly stuck with quarterback Dennis Grosel. After playing game manager against Temple, and leading BC to an exciting win against Missouri, Grosel struggled. At the time of this writing he has passed for 1216 yards, along with six touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was replaced by true freshman Emmett Morehead multiple times during the Syracuse game last weekend.

