    • November 5, 2021
    Red Bandana Game (Boston College vs. Virginia Tech): Live Updates

    A live look at the Boston College game against the Virginia Tech Hokies, with big plays and more
    Boston College (4-4) will face off with Virginia Tech (4-4) at 7:30pm in this year's Red Bandana game. There is a lot of uncertainty around the Eagles as they have lost four in a row, and have been marred with inconsistent play in all three phases. Heading into this game, the biggest question mark is quarterback, as it is unclear who will be the starter. But that hasn't been the only concern, the offensive line has been sloppy, and the defense has been gashed lately especially on the ground. Can Jeff Hafley's squad turn it all around tonight?

    During the game, make sure to head over to Maroon and Gold Forum to talk about the action on the field, and hear thoughts from our editor AJ Black. If you haven't signed up yet for the Maroon and Gold Forum, it is a free message board, with over 240 BC fans in the community.

    Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Prediction and Preview
    How to watch BC vs. VT
    Three Keys to Victory
    Quarterback and Injury Updates from Jeff Hafley Press Conference

    Injury Report: Heading into the game linebaker Isaiah Graham Mobley is "hopeful" to play per Jeff Hafley, while Trae Barry and Brandon Sebastian are day to day. Deon Jones and Kobay White are both out. 

