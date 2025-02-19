Report: Boston College Football Hiring New Staffer
The Boston College Eagles football program is adding to its staff for the upcoming season.
According to a report from ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel, Boston College is hiring Jackson McSherry to serve as the director of football business operations.
“Sources: Boston College football is hiring Jackson McSherry as the school’s new director of football business operations,” said Thamel via X. “He spent five years as the director of football operations at Harvard. He worked with the Missouri football program while an undergraduate student there.”
McSherry spent six seasons with the Harvard football program. He started as the defensive quality control assistant in 2019 and was promoted to director of operations in 2021.
“McSherry is responsible for organizing and coordinating the program’s recruiting efforts, team travel and meals, practice and gameday logistics, and its summer camps,” wrote Harvard Athletics in McSherry’s bio. “During his time as director of operations, the Crimson won the Ivy League in 2023 and 2024.”
The Missouri alumnus also worked for his alma mater during his time at the school. He served as a football student assistant from 2016-19 as well as was a football operations intern with the New England Patriots in the summer of 2018.
McSherry is one of multiple new faces joining the Eagles staff this year.
Boston College hired Jordan Thomas earlier in the year as the next defensive line coach, replacing Jeff Comissiong. The program is also reportedly hiring Ryan Finck as an assistant offensive line coach.