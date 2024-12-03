Report: Boston College Football Wide Receiver Entering Transfer Portal
Boston College Eagles football wide receiver Jayden McGowan is entering the transfer portal, according to a report from CBS Sports and 247Sports national college football reporter Matt Zenitz.
“Boston College wide receiver Jayden McGowan is set to enter the transfer portal, his agent @agent__OG tells @CBSSports/@247Sports [sic],” wrote Zenitz via X.
The Laurens, S.C., native joined the Eagles program during the 2023 offseason after transferring from Vanderbilt. He originally decided to transfer to South Carolina, however flipped his commitment to Boston College nine days after committing to the Gamecocks and nearly three weeks after entering the portal.
While at The Heights, the junior appeared in 11 games and tallied two receptions for no yards and two rushing attempts for 13 yards. He was primarily used for punt and kickoff returns and tallied a combined ten return attempts for 130 yards.
During his two seasons with the Commodores, he appeared in 24 games and tallied 80 receptions for 836 yards and three touchdowns as well as 32 rush attempts for 160 yards. He also tallied 40 combined punt and kickoff return attempts for 879 yards and one touchdown.
Currently, McGowan is rated as a three-star transfer and ranks No. 341 overall and No. 62 in wide receivers, according to 247Sports.
McGowan is the fifth Eagle to enter the portal this year, joining defensive backs Cole Batson and Jalen Cheek, linebacker Sione Hala, and quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who entered in November after stepping away from the program for a few days due to being benched for Grayson James.