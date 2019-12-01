Boston College has fired Steve Addazio after seven season as its head coach, sources confirmed to Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde. Addazio's firing Sunday afternoon was first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports.

The Eagles went 6-6 in Addazio's final season. They became bowl eligible for the sixth time in his seven seasons with their 26-19 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday. However, Addazio's tenure at Boston College was as mediocre as his 42-42 record would suggest. Boston College defeated just one Top 25 team, had a 22-34 conference record and won only one of five bowl games under Addazio.

The highlights of Addazio's tenure include beating USC in 2014, going to five bowl games (qualifying for six) and recruiting some future NFL talent, such as Chris Lindstrom, Isaac Yiadom, Harold Landry, Zach Allen and soon to be NFLer AJ Dillon. His players swore by him, and he brought good discipline and a sense of team that was sorely lacking after the Frank Spaziani years.

Still, he could never take the next step with the Eagles. Addazio's ceiling seemed to be seven wins, and several would-be wins slipped away (Colorado State in 2014, FSU in 2018 and Wake Forest this season). His programs struggled in the passing game, and didn't have a consistent place kicker until this year.

There is no word yet on who will coach the bowl game for the Eagles this year, and we will have updates on the coaching search as soon as it begins.