BC
Maven
Top Stories
Baseball
Hockey
Recruiting

Report: Head Coach Steve Addazio Fired After Seven Years At Boston College

A.J. Black

Boston College has fired Steve Addazio after seven season as its head coach, sources confirmed to Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde. Addazio's firing Sunday afternoon was first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports.

The Eagles went 6-6 in Addazio's final season. They became bowl eligible for the sixth time in his seven seasons with their 26-19 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday. However, Addazio's tenure at Boston College was as mediocre as his 42-42 record would suggest. Boston College defeated just one Top 25 team, had a 22-34 conference record and won only one of five bowl games under Addazio.

The highlights of Addazio's tenure include beating USC in 2014, going to five bowl games (qualifying for six) and recruiting some future NFL talent, such as Chris Lindstrom, Isaac Yiadom, Harold Landry, Zach Allen and soon to be NFLer AJ Dillon. His players swore by him, and he brought good discipline and a sense of team that was sorely lacking after the Frank Spaziani years.

Still, he could never take the next step with the Eagles. Addazio's ceiling seemed to be seven wins, and several would-be wins slipped away (Colorado State in 2014, FSU in 2018 and Wake Forest this season). His programs struggled in the passing game, and didn't have a consistent place kicker until this year.

There is no word yet on who will coach the bowl game for the Eagles this year, and we will have updates on the coaching search as soon as it begins. 

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
44Andre2000
44Andre2000

Hopefully this doesn't cause BC to lose either of the 2 4-star commits in the 2020 class. It'll be an interesting and wild time going through the coach search rumors

MamboMinnow
MamboMinnow

Thank you Martin Jarmond for making the call. I am sure it was not easy to do, as I know firsthand as a leader and manager

Kenny A
Kenny A

Thank God 🙌🙌🙌🙌 Now I will look into getting my season tickets back. Looking forward to who gets the job and next year.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Addazio: "This Was One the Greatest Moments Of My College Coaching Career"

A.J. Black
8 0

Addazio said that win over Pitt was one of the greatest moments of his career, but will it be enough to save his job?

Boston College vs. Pitt: Final Thoughts And Predictions

A.J. Black
13 1

Predictions for Boston College's season finale against Pitt

Addazio Fired: Potential Targets For Coaching Search

A.J. Black
0

Who could the Eagles target?

Did Boston College's Loss To Notre Dame Push Greg Schiano To Withdrawal From Rutgers Job?

Jackson Thompson
13 0

Greg Schiano where does he end up next year?

Boston College 26 Pitt 19: Eagles Bowl Eligible After Defeating Panthers

A.J. Black
0

BC will be bowling after a big win over the Panthers

Boston College 13 Pitt 9: BC's Defense The Difference In First Half

A.J. Black
0

BC leading after a sloppy first half

Steve Addazio To Rutgers Update: Greg Schiano Reportedly Back In The Picture

A.J. Black
2 0

Rutgers is reportedly back in with Greg Schiano

Boston College vs. Pitt: Game Thread And Live Blog

A.J. Black
1

Can Boston College defeat Pittsburgh and become bowl eligible? Follow along and leave your thoughts in our live blog

Boston College vs. Richmond: Preview and Prediction

A.J. Black
0

Can Boston College end their run of poor play?

According to Report There Is Mutual Interest Between Steve Addazio and Rutgers

A.J. Black
12 0

Could BC's head coach be on the move?