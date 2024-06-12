Three Boston College Football Players Make Phil Steele's Preseason All-ACC Team
Three Boston College football players were selected to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-ACC Team.
Offensive linemen Logan Taylor was selected to the First-Team and Ozzy Trapilo was selected to the Second-Team, while defensive lineman Cameron Horsley was selected to the Third-Team.
Taylor, a redshirt junior, spent his first season with the Eagles in 2023 after transferring from Virginia where he spent one year as a starter on the Cavaliers offensive line. Last season, Taylor started every game for Boston College and played a total of 737 snaps. He also earned an Honorable Mention All-ACC with 15 points.
Trapilo, a redshirt senior, has been a starter for the Eagles since earning the job in 2022. Last season, Trapilo played at the right tackle position and played 720 total snaps. According to Boston College Athletics, he did not allow a sack for 363 dropback snaps and helped the Eagles rushing game to average 198.8 yards per game which ranked 13th highest in college football and the second in the ACC in 2023. He also made Steele’s 2023 ACC All-Conference Third-Team alongside three other Eagles.
Horsley, a graduate, has appeared in 48 games during his collegiate career thus far and has tallied 122 total tackles (58 solo and 64 assisted), 11.5 tackles for loss for 43 yards, 3.5 sacks for 19 yards, five passes defended, and one fumble recovery. Like Taylor, Horsley also earned Honorable Mention All-ACC in 2023 with 25 points.
The trio is expected to be a big part of the Eagles success this season. The team kicks off the 2024-25 season on Sept. 2 against Florida State.