Betting on Attendance. Vegas Odds Set For College Football

A.J. Black

Las Vegas oddsmakers have bets on everything. Just look at their site on the day of the Super Bowl and you can find bets on the length of the Star Spangled Banner, to what song will be played at halftime. It is no different for college football. This week, www.sportsbettingdime.com released the over/under on college football attendance for the year. The oddsmakers have put it at 13.62 million, or roughly a 63% decrease from the previous season. 

They also broke down the odds by conference, with the ACC having odds right around the median

1. SEC: 32,725 - 55% decline (2019: 72,723)
2. Notre Dame: 28,989 - 62% decline (2019: 76,288)
3. Big Ten: 26,676 - 59% decline (2019: 65,065)
4. ACC: 20,261 - 58% decline (2019: 48,243)
5. Big 12: 27,009 - 53% decline (2019: 57,467)
6. Pac-12: 11,980 - 74% decline (2019: 57,467)

Now let's talk about Boston College. Given that the oddsmakers put a 58% decline for the ACC, Alumni Stadium holds 44,500. Last season, using cfbstats.com for attendance the Eagles averaged 34,185 in attendance. 58% of that would be 19,827 tickets average for the season. Given the rules on social distancing, masks and large groups, would this even be feasible?

Boston College has yet to announce what they are doing in terms of fans this season at Alumni Stadium. There is still two months to go between now and kickoff against Syracuse on September 4th, and a lot could happen. 

If you were a betting person would you go over/under on this bet?

