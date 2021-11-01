Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Boston College Opens As Underdogs Against Virginia Tech

    The Eagles are underdogs again, as they host the Hokies on Saturday
    Author:

    Boston College (4-4) has opened as a three point underdog to the Virginia Tech Hokies according to SI Sportsbook. The two teams will play in the Red Bandana Game on Friday evening in Chestnut Hill. 

    Boston College is currently 4-4, and riding a four game losing streak, falling to Louisvile, Clemson, NC State and Syracuse. The Eagles have struggled opening ACC play, averaging only 11 points per game, with question marks surrounding the play of the offensive line, defense and uncertainty around the quarterback position. The Eagles are also 4-4 against the spread, failing to cover against Syracuse on Saturday. 

    Virginia Tech is currently 3-4, with a win against Georgia Tech on Saturday. The Hokies soundly defeated the Eagles in 2020 40-14. In that game the Eagles were hammered by the VT rushing attack led by Hendon Hooker and Khalil Herbert, both of whom are no longer with the program. 

