Boston College Hockey Forward Gabe Perreault Returning For Sophomore Season
The Boston College men’s hockey team has had a big week.
Over the weekend, three incoming freshmen, Dean Letourneau, Teddy Stiga, and Will Skahan were selected in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft within the first two rounds.
Now, the program learned a key piece to its success last year is staying in Chestnut Hill as forward Gabe Perreault announced that he will be returning for his sophomore season.
While talking to the media on Tuesday morning, a reporter asked the New York Rangers 2023 first-round draft pick what his latest plan was on the time frame to possibly join the Rangers.
“I honestly haven’t really thought about that too much,” said Perreault. “[I’m] just focused on another big year at school, trying to focus there, have a good season, and hopefully win a national championship. And then when that time comes, I’ll probably discuss it with my family, my agent, obviously the Rangers, see where they think I’m at and most importantly where I think I’m at and then I’ll make a decision from there.”
Then, the reporter confirmed with the 19-year-old that the plan was to return to Boston College for a second year.
“Yeah, I will be back,” said Perreault.
The Hinsdale, Ill., native had an impressive freshman campaign during the 2023-24 season. He appeared in 36 games and tallied 19 goals and 41 assists for 60 points, attempted 91 shots for a .209 percentage, and five game-winning goals.
Perreault led the team in shot percentage, the second-most assists, the third-most game-winning goals, and fourth-most goals, points, and shots.