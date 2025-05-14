Boston College Men's Hockey Lands Commitment From Goaltender Louka Cloutier
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team has landed a commitment from goalie Louka Cloutier.
He made the announcement via an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon.
“I am excited to announce my commitment to play Division 1 at @BC_MHockey,” said Cloutier. “Thanks to everyone, can’t wait to get started.”
The 18-year-old has spent two seasons with the United States Hockey League’s Chicago Steel. During that time frame, he has appeared in 67 games. This season, he has boasted a 4.05 goals against average, a .882 save percentage, and an 8-18-2 overall record in 31 games played.
The Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, native was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche with the No. 132 overall pick (fifth round) of the 2024 NHL Draft.
He was previously committed to Northeastern.
Other stints Cloutier has made during his hockey career include Triolet Harfangs Bantam AAA and AAA R teams (2019-21), Magog Cantonniers (2021-23), and Canada Black U17 (2022-23).
He has earned a couple of accolades during his young career so far, QM18AAA Champion and Telus Cup Silver Medal winner, both for the 2021-22 season as well as was named to the USHL All-Rookie First Team in 2023-24.
He joins a Boston College team that went 27-8-2 overall last season which included an 18-4-2 mark in Hockey East play, made an appearance in the Hockey East Tournament Quarterfinals, an NCAA Tournament appearance where it fell to Denver 3-1 in the Manchester Regional Final, and finished No. 4 in the nation in the final USCHO poll.